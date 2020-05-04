TRACY, Minn. — Neil Arvid Nelson, a native of Tracy, MN, passed away April 23, 2020 at the age of 89, due to COVID-19 pneumonia. He was a resident of Green Valley, AZ at the time, in his retirement. He was born January 26, 1931 in Tracy, MN, to Martin and Hazel Nelson. As a graduate of Tracy High School, Neil entered the Air Force, where he served two years stateside in aircraft maintenance support as an aviation mechanic. The son of a farmer, his career years included becoming the Territory Sales Manager for Oliver Farm Machinery, with his office in Arcanum, Ohio. In his later years, he worked for the Koenig Equipment Company in Urbana, Ohio. In all of Neil's interests and his professional career, there was one common passion: his love of working with and talking to people and sharing his passion about music, flying, fixing things, and the agricultural equipment industry. Neil is survived by his wife, Sharon Slater Nelson, a native of Fort Wayne, IN, currently living in Green Valley, AZ. Neil and Sharon enjoyed sharing their retirement years together in the warmth of the great southwest. Neil is also survived by his children: Valerie Jean Nelson Heroman (Greg), Christopher Neil Nelson (Jan), Leslie Jeanine Nelson, Gabrielle LuAnn Nelson, Martina Ann Nelson, and Abby Maria Nelson (Terry), three step-sons: Kirk Knisley, Mike Knisley (Kathy), and Paul Knisley (Cindy), seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and seven great-step-grandchildren. Neil was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings (Milo Nelson, Sylvia Nelson Moline, Clifford Nelson, Eunice Nelson Swan, and LaVaughn Nelson Light), as well as his first wife, Geraldine Simonson Nelson, the mother of his six Nelson children. A graveside memorial service will be planned for a later date. Neil's final wish was to be buried in the Nelson family plot of the Hoiland Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lyon County, Minnesota. He will lovingly be brought "home" by his children. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Hospice, in honor of the wonderful care Neil received from his hospice nurses and care team, or to the Animal League of Green Valley (AZ). Neil and Sharon enjoyed having several pets, with a special fondness for English Bulldogs. "Rest eternal grant to him, O Lord; and let light perpetual shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store