Pamela Sue (Noll) Coate, age 67, of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, finished her time in paradise December 10, 2018. She was born October 11, 1951, in Piqua, Ohio, to her parents Eddie and Barbara Noll. She was the long time office manager of Rudy Inc. in Covington, Ohio, where she retired in 2017 after more than 30 years of employment. She gave calendars at Christmas time to all the kids in the family and would buy the boys a swimsuit calendar on their 16th birthday. She loved sending birthday cards and many friends and family could always count on getting one. She enjoyed shopping at Walmart, eating at the Coldwater Café and listening to her favorite band The Bee Gees. She loved driving her red Camaro and spending time with her loving family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jack Coate; daughter and son-in-law Mandy & Jeremy Saunders of Ludlow Falls; son Andrew Coate of Ningbo, China; grandchildren Tori and Bella Saunders of Ludlow Falls; sister and brother-in-law Glee and Scott Knoop of St. Paris; brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Jacqui Noll of Covington; sister-in-law Diana Noll of Bradford; brother-in-law Don Coate of Pleasant Hill; sister-in-law and husband Ruthann and Bill Beck of Ludlow Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Eddie Noll; brother-in-law Jerol Coate.

She was loved by all, especially her many nieces and nephews.

A public service was held December 31, 2018 at the Alii Villas Sunset, Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

A gathering of friends and family will be held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children Hospital, www.childrensdayton.org, or PBS, www.thinktv.org.

