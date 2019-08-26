PIQUA — Patricia A. (Sherman) Millbourn, 82, of Piqua, passed away at 10:49 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Koester Pavilion.

She was born March 17, 1937 in Russia to the late Louis F. and Amelia (Batty) Sherman.

She married Thomas R. Millbourn April 12, 1969 at St. Boniface Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in 1989.

Survivors include a daughter, Melissa F. Millbourn of Piqua; a sister, Elizabeth Sherman of Piqua; and two sisters-in-law, Joan Leist Sherman of Englewood, and Andree Lee Sherman of Land O'Lakes, Florida. She was preceded in death by siblings, Harold "Hal" Sherman, Robert Sherman and Virginia Delk.

Mrs. Millbourn was a graduate of Piqua Catholic High School and retired from Industry Products after which she worked in the Meat Dept. at the Troy Walmart store. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.