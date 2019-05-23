Troy Daily News

Patricia Ann Spicer (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH
45383
(937)-698-4422
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
Obituary
Patricia Ann Spicer, age 74, of West Milton, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home. She was born January 28, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, to her parents Ellis Erman & Anna Agnes (Crawford) Nemick. Pat graduated from Elizabethtown High School. She attended Edison State Community College and graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor's degree in Art Education. She worked as an art teacher for Tipp City High School and loved art, sewing, gardening, reading, and running. But mostly, she loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Roy Thomas Spicer; children and their spouses Leda Michelle & Ray Spicer of Seguin, Texas, Chad Alan & Jeannie Spicer of West Milton; grandchildren Ashley Landwehr, Jake Spicer, Canyon Spicer, River Spicer, Ridge Spicer; great grandchildren Landon Burton and Maple Spicer; brother and sister-in-law John & Anita Nemick of Westfield, North Carolina; brother-in-law Warren Mehl. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Dorothy Mehl, Lloyd Smith, Ellis Nemick.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Interment at Unity Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to or .

Published in Troy Daily News from May 23 to May 24, 2019
