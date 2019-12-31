BRADFORD — Patricia Ann Sweeney, age 80 of Bradford, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home.

Patricia was born in Champaign County on March 18, 1939 to the (late) John D. Sr. & Frances (Hughes) Bowser; retired from Weaver Brothers, Versailles as a Candler; loved watching Lifetime Channel Movies; in the past loved to play Euchre, Poker, and stopping at garage sales.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Sweeney on December 30, 2009; brother, Jerry Bowser; and sister, Barb Staudt. Patricia is survived by her eight children, Brenda & Jim Westfall of Bradford, Britt & Carla Coburn of Covington, Cindy & Paul Gannon of Piqua, Joseph Riddle of Dayton, James & Tina Riddle of Troy, Carol Lynn & Terry Tipton of Piqua, Carrie & Jeff Brown of Versailles, John Robert Riddle of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 13 grandchildren, Chad & Ayako Westfall, Britt & Lauren Woods, Tom & Sharon Jones, Keith Gannon, Aaron Gannon, Jessica Ford, Rebecca Hammond, Tim & Dawn Riddle, Tiara Riddle, Kisha & Rolando Mederos, Megan Drieling, Craig Brown, & Logan Brown; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, John Bowser of Piqua; her dogs, Misty and Chloe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 3:00 PM Friday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastor Daryl Peeples officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation 1:00 PM Friday until time of service at the funeral home.

