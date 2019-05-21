SIDNEY — Patricia K. Bradley, 70, of Sidney, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at her residence.

She was born June 26, 1948, in Sidney, to the late Harry R. and Betty L. (Barber) Anthony. She married Roney Bradley March 26, 1975, and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Michelle "Missy" (Ken) Jay, of Bradford; a son, Scott "Tony" (Linda) Treon, of Piqua; four grandchildren, Kelli (Kyle) Doak, Kyle Lloyd, Allison Jay and Tiffany Treon; a great-grandson, Wyatt Doak; a brother, Patrick Anthony, of Piqua; and two sisters, Shirley (James) Gover, of Piqua, and Connie (Thomas) Smith, of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by two brothers.

Mrs. Bradley retired from the Copeland Corp. She enjoyed camera's, computers, pontoon boating, visiting Florida and Lake Erie. She loved her family and spending time with them. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

