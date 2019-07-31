Troy Daily News

Patricia Jean Battiston

WEST MILTON — Patricia Jean Battiston, age 70, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

She was born January 19, 1949 to the late William Thomas & Kathryn Elizabeth Richards in Newark, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Jenny Battiston.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Edward Battiston of 38 years; son Kenneth (Danielle) Battiston of Troy; granddaughter Ernesta Battiston; brothers George Richards (Carol Bradsher) of Columbus and Tom (Becky) Richards of Medina.

Patricia was a Granville High School graduate and a lifetime member of the National Button Society.

She also enjoyed watching her son play sports, spending time and playing with her granddaughter and teaching and giving massage.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Online memories of Patricia may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
