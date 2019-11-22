Patrick James Brennan was born on April 14th 1961. He now joins his late father Shelby County's former State Game protector Thomas Joseph Brennan and His older brother Thomas Joseph Brennan Jr. in heaven. He leaves behind his mother Delma Louise Brennan (Brown) and Step father Jim Brown of Lima, Ohio, Brothers: Michael Brennan, Dan Brennan of Lima, Ohio and his adored sister Stephanie Crawford husband Jim Crawford and four beautiful nieces of Syracuse, New York. His family will love and miss him dearly.

Most recently, Patrick was employed by Meijer in Troy, Ohio and loved to work. He was a friend to all and often spoke words of wisdom and faith that have inspired all who knew him to have a stronger walk in their faith and interactions with everyday people as his life motto was "Peace and Togetherness".

Patrick was a lover of gardening and had quite a green thumb as he had grown some pretty amazing tomato plants that were his pride and joy. Patrick loved people especially children. He was a true advocate to any child that he felt may not be protected or heard and would often go out of his way to make sure any child was happy, giving the change in his pocket to see them smile.

Patrick was a member of the True Life Community and he loved and respected his Pastor Chris Daum and his church family. He would regularly meet his buddies at Tim Horton's Dean Matthews, Thomas Hurley, Bill Stull and Max Carey. He was loved by so many and we are all so honored to have known him as our brother in Christ.

Patrick was a longtime Partner Family member and volunteer of Partners in Hope in Troy, Ohio. He also leaves behind numerous friends and professionals that he has forever changed by his amazing spirit and loving attitude.

"Pat would remind us all just to take it "One day at a time" and now that you left us, it is all our hearts can bare is to do just that. We thank God for you as you made us all better people. -Sonia Holycross and Jessica Echols, your dear friends".

A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Monday, November 25, 2019 at True Life Community Church, Troy with Pastor Chris Daum officiating. Friends and family are welcome from 11:30AM-1:00PM at the church. Interment will follow in St. Brigid Cemetery, Xenia with a committal by Deacon John Carlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's name may be given to: Partners in Hope-Children's Fund 180 East Race St. Troy, Ohio 45373.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com