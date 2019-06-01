WEST MILTON — Paul E. Johnson of West Milton, age 75, passed away on May 22, 2019.

He was born on September 1, 1943 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Howard A. and Lucille V. (Sampson) Johnson. Paul was a graduate of Milton-Union High School, class of 1961, and worked as a professional surveyor for the Miami County Engineer's office. He served in the Ohio National Guard and was a member of the West Milton United Church of Christ, the West Milton City Planning Board, West Milton Board of Appeals, Miami County Board of Health, and Union Township Historical Society.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed sharing his wonderful sense of humor (and storytelling) with friends and family throughout his many years. He is survived by his loving wife Carol Sue (Waymire) Johnson; sons Bruce (Lena) Johnson of Tipp City, Craig (Janis) Johnson of West Milton, and Jeff Johnson of Oxford, Ohio; and 7 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Howard Johnson and Kenneth Johnson. The family wishes to give special thanks to Hospice of Miami County, along with Paul's faithful and loyal friend Doug Christian, retired Miami County Engineer. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Hale House, 320 N. Miami St, West Milton. Memories of Paul may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.