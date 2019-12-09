TROY — Paul Edward Swigart, age 77, of Troy, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Dayton VA Medical Center.

He was born on February 21, 1942 in Christiansburg, OH to the late Howard and Virginia (Schurr) Swigart.

Paul is survived by one son: Bradley Webb of Troy; one daughter: Brandy Joins of Troy; eight siblings: Carolyn (Larry) Boze of Troy, John Swigart of Fletcher, Richard Swigart of Fairborn, Dave (Sandy) Swigart of Casstown, Kathryn Caitlin of Severn, MD, Raymond (Beverly) Swigart of Troy, Michael Swigart of Troy and Virginia (Jerry) Lewis of Tipp City; and six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by one brother and twelve aunts and uncles.

Paul was a very giving person.

He moved to Troy as an infant and lived there his entire life. Paul was a 1960 graduate of Troy High School.

He proudly served his country as a member of the US Marines, starting in 1961 and completing his service in 1966.

Paul was a former design technician at Hobart Manufacturing for 37 1/2 years, before retiring in February 2004.

He enjoyed attending auctions, fishing and bowling in his free time.

He was a member of Troy Senior Citizens, a 50 year member of Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 971, and a member the Veteran's Museum in Troy.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy with full military honors provided by Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.