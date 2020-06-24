Paul "Jim" Graham
ROANOAKE, Ind. — A Graveside Service for Paul "Jim" Graham will be held at 11:30AM on July 21, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery, 1100 Roanoke Drive, Roanoke, IN . Military graveside rites will be performed by the American Legion Post 160. A lunch and Celebration of Life will follow at the Roanoke American Legion Post 160, 1122 North Main Street, Roanoke, IN.

Baird Funeral Home, Troy, is serving the family.



Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
