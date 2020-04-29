NEWPORT — Paul (Pat) Herman Vagedes (94) was born January 2, 1926, in Newport, Ohio, son of Henry and Theresa (Garman) Vagedes. Paul was the eleventh child of their fourteen children. He passed away on April 24, 2020, at Conway Regional Hospital, Conway, Arkansas. Paul was predeceased by his parents, twelve siblings, wives: Cecilia Mary Simon Vagedes and Betty Lou Netzley McFail Vagedes and step-daughter Teresa Schoech Schlegel. He is survived by brother Carl (Spitz) Vagedes of Newport, Ohio, ten children, seven step-children and their spouses and wife Betty Ruth Johnson Schoech Vagedes.

After serving in the U.S. Marine Aviation Corp during WWII, he married his high school sweetheart, Cecilia Mary Simon on May 29, 1948. Their marriage was blessed with ten children: Mark (Nancy) Vagedes, Scott (Christine) Vagedes, Michael (Linnette) Vagedes, Peter Vagedes, Matthew (Nadia) Vagedes, Joseph (Carolyn) Vagedes, Joan (Russ) Thayer, Janet (Steve) Sergent, Linda (Tom) Wilson and David (Leah) Vagedes.

Paul founded Millwork Sales Company and Consolidated Millwork Supply in Dayton, Ohio, where he served as CEO until his retirement,

Following the untimely death of his wife Cecilia, he married Betty McFall on November 24, 1973. Her children are Boyd McFall and Zoe Witbeck.

Paul married Betty Ruth Johnson Schoech on October 31, 1988, and served as beloved stepfather to her six children: Teresa (Lodie) Schoech Schlegel, Francesca Schoech Zahrai, Lesli (Mike) Schoech Griggs, Lalen (Jen) Schoech, Martin (Angel) Sohoech and Jon (Dianna) Schoech. Paul and Betty share forty-three grandchildren, thirty-eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Paul was a life member of the American Legion Post 487, VFW Post 8211, The Elks Lodge 333 for 64 years and a charter member of The Newport Sportsmen Club, Inc of Newport, Ohio. He was a life member of Fairfield Bay Fitness, Inc and served as volunteer construction manager for the board of trustees when HART Center was built in Fairfield Bay. A lifelong Catholic, Paul was a founding member of The Church of the Transfiguration in West Milton, Ohio. When the parish outgrew their small mission church, Paul was instrumental in helping to build the present-day Church of the Transfiguration in West Milton.

After retirement, the beauty of the Ozarks and the lure of lake life drew Paul and Betty to Arkansas, In 1998, they resettled permanently in Fairfield Bay.

Paul will be remembered as a loving husband, wonderful father and father-in-law and compassionate grandfather to all his children and extended family. The grandchildren, in particular, remember his funny songs and limericks.

Due to the COVID-19 quarantine, a virtual Rosary and evening prayer service will be held in Paul's honor on May 3, 2020, at 6:00 pm CST and a virtual funeral mass will take place May 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM CST at Father Luke Womack Survival Group for Catholics on Facebook. When the restrictions on COVID-19 are lifted, a memorial mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, for Paul and other parish members who have died during the quarantine, A memorial service will be held at The Church of the Transfiguration with interment of Paul's cremains at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton, Ohio, at a later date.

Arrangements by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc