TROY — Paul R Shadoan, at the age of 88, of Troy, OH peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County In-Patient unit with his loving wife of 66 years, Theresa Wiles Shadoan by his side.

He was born on October 3, 1931, in Fletcher to the late Charles and Anna Shadoan.

Paul attended Brown Local School in his early years of education. After graduating high school, he attended Miami Jacobs College. He proudly served his country for four years as a service member of the U.S. Navy. After his service, Paul was a farmer in DeGraff OH. He worked for B. F. Goodrich in Troy, OH and retired from B. F. Goodrich in Bloomington, IN after 32 years. He was a proud scout master for 20 years, a member of the veteran's club, was an active church youth leader. In his retirement years Paul and Theresa enjoyed living in Florida, fishing, golfing, playing cards and bingo and enjoying friendships they have made over the years.

Paul will be remembered as a loving and faithful husband, a strong and gentle father, and a fun and active grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a fighter, a wonderful Christian man, a good listener, and a selfless giver. His inspiring life will long remain in the hearts of all that knew him and we find solace in remembrance of his great love and kindness. He was loved by all and will truly be missed!

He is survived by his wife Theresa Wiles Shadoan, Children Darlene (Joe) Clawson of Covington OH, Charlene (Wayne) Johnson of Mt. Juliet TN, David (Cindy) Shadoan of Tipp City OH, Paula (Rik) Monnin of Troy OH, Anna Snipes (Fiancé John Cheeseman) of Troy OH, his sisters Esther Birt of Piqua OH and Wilma Lentz of Orlando FL. Paul also survived by his grandchildren Dustin (Crystal) Shadoan, Casey (Nicki) Clawson, Chelsea Clawson (fiancé Spencer Maggart), Lindsay (Brandon) Johnson, Schyler (Jarred) Evans, Porschea (Dillon) Whitehead, Alexis Snipes, Dale (Sue) Johnson, Miki Johnson Johanison and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his father, mother, brother Chester Shadoan, sisters Alma Shaw, Margaret Davis, Dorothy Popp and Wanda Schmidt and his great-granddaughter Lena Clawson.

Family and friends will gather at Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio for visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut Street, Fletcher, OH at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Don Wells and Pastor Cindy Shadoan will be officiating the memorial service. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Paul to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.