Pauline F. Kelzenberg, age 95, passed away April 18, 2020 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

She was born September 15, 1924 in Springfield, Ohio to the late David D. and Leora (Carr) Baxley.

She is survived by her children: Calvin Jr. (Barbara) Sturgeon, Larry (Kathy) Sturgeon, Jerry Sturgeon, and Donita North; 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands: Calvin Sturgeon Sr., Lester Gray and Robert Kelzenberg; 3 brothers and 1 sister; and 1 great great granddaughter.

Pauline was a member of Eagles Lodge #971, Women of the Moose and Casstown Lutheran Church.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles: https://www.foe.com/Charities/Donate.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.