On January 26, 2020 Penny Sue Kindell (Stambuagh) got to see Paradise by the Dashboard lights, after an all too short battle with cancer.

She was born August 1st, 1959 in Piqua Ohio with her toe tapping and her fingers pointed up for dancing to Mark and Karen (Hartzell) Stambaugh both whom preceded her in death along with her stepmom who she considered a mother Meri (Reeder) Stambaugh, and her younger siblings Tammy Stambaugh, and Markie Stambaugh. Merle Kindell Jr. (Spouse-Piqua, OH), Casondra Carline (Daughter-Frisco, TX), Daniel & Wendy Pethtel (Daughter-Waco, TX), Wesley Carline (Son- Marble Falls, TX), Caleb & Ashley Comer (Stepdaughter-Conover, Ohio), Matt Kindell (Stepson- Conover Ohio) will have to listen to that Old Time Rock and Roll to help them sooth their souls without her. Unfortunately her many grandkids will have to grow up without hearing her scream for them again.

She loved her kids and lived most of her life just for them, never asking for anything for herself. After 20 years of it she was ready to live for the first time without consulting others for their opinions. She became the life of the party, the first person to play a song on the Jukebox at the "One More" a place where most her friends can remember her sitting on her stool to yell and greet everyone who came in the door.

During Ohio State Football season she started every game day posting on Facebook "O-H" waiting for all her friends to reply like they did when she screamed it "I-O". She loved to cheer on a great game, have a good drink (pass her a mango Rita), and sing off key to one of her favorite songs by the campfire at her home or camper.

She was never afraid to tell someone exactly what she thought, even if they talked about her behind her back. She hated a hypocrite and really wanted people to just be kind to their neighbor, not talk crap, and be willing to give your fellow humans a beer if they were having a hard day, whether you really like them or not cause that was the good person thing to do.

We are having one last party at the Fish & Game in Piqua where she loved to camp and party, on Saturday February 8th 2020 at 1:30 p.m. till whenever the drinks and stories stop flowing. Bring your favorite dish (yes this is a pot-luck) cause Penny loved to eat and try a little of what everyone brought.

In lieu of flowers you can go buy a drink for a stranger at your local bar or give to the if that suits you better, just do what makes you feel better about losing the best person in the room.