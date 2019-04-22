SIDNEY — Philip A. Deeter, 68, of Sidney, passed away, Friday, April 19, 2019, in his residence.

He was born in Troy, July 27, 1950, to the late Wilmer A. "Bud" and Betty (Hirsch) Deeter.

Phil is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda L. (Stapleton) Deeter; two children, Jamey (Stephanie) Deeter and Stephanie Gallimore, both of Sidney; one stepson, Joe (Kelle) Weaver, of Troy; two sisters, Judy (Albert) Gross, of Casstown, and Lori (Kevin) Pyers, of Troy; four grandchildren, Skylarr Deeter, Kenedee and Vaegus Gallimore and Gus Weaver; and best friend, Sonny Byers.

Phil was a 1968 graduate of Miami East High School and a 1972 graduate of Morehead State University in Kentucky. He was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed all kinds of fishing. Phil was also a Cleveland Browns fan and Ohio State fan. Phil was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles in Covington and Moose Lodge in Piqua. He retired from Hartzell Propeller in Piqua after 44 years of service.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, in the Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Friends are welcome to wear OSU apparel in Phil's memory. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385, or James Cancer Center, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.