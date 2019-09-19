TROY — Philip R. Poling, 66, of Troy passed away peacefully at 3:41 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

He was born February 10, 1953 in Piqua to the late Orville and Mary (Huddleston) Poling.

Survivors include a brother, Kenneth Poling of Springfield; a sister-in-law, Janet Poling of Piqua; nieces and nephews, Diana Elson of Piqua, Debra Morrison of Quincy, Daniel (Gina) Poling of Russia, Kenneth (Julie) Bowers of West Mansfield, Brian Wiegman of Piqua and Mary (Steve) Brown of Columbus. He was preceded in death by a brother, C. Thomas Poling; a sister, Patricia Wiegman; a sister-in-law Peg Poling; and a brother-in-law Bob Wiegman.

Mr. Poling was a 1971 graduate of Piqua Central High School and a graduate of Wright State University.

He was a past member of Piqua Church of the Nazarene.

He worked as a special education teacher at Troy High School for nearly 30 years before his retirement in 2005. He was active with CISV for many years.

He was an animal lover, especially his beloved dog, Patches.

In his free time he enjoyed attending garage sales and auctions.

A service to honor his life will begin at 7 pm Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Monday at the funeral home. Burial and graveside services will be held at 9 am Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be made to The Future Begins Today, P.O. Box 511 Troy, OH 45373 or to the Miami County Humane Society, 1190 N. County Rd. 25A Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.