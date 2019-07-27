Troy Daily News

Phillip James Hutton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip James Hutton.
Service Information
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH
45365
(937)-492-4700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PIQUA — Phillip James Hutton, age 62, formerly of Piqua, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 at the Aultman Alliance Community Hospital in Alliance, Ohio.

Phillip was born on December 25, 1956, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Raymond J. Hutton and Lula Marie (Allen) Hutton.

Phillip is survived by children; Colleen Hutton, Crystal Hutton, Jessica Hutton all of Piqua, seven grandchildren, two great- great grandchildren, brothers and sisters; Charlie (Bonnie) Gambill of Houston, Scott Hutton of Piqua, Clifford (Andrea) Hutton of Covington and Lisa Jackson of London, Ky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter.

Phillip was a 1974 graduate of Miami East High School. He did nursery work for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Donations may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.
Published in Troy Daily News from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.