BRADFORD — Phyllis Abernathy, age 87, of Bradford, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Stillwater Nursing Facility, Covington.

She was born December 14, 1931 in Darke County to the late Elmer & Nellie (Eley) Boltin; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1950; a member of Bradford United Methodist Church; a homemaker; & a volunteer at Bradford Public Library.

Preceded in death by her parents; & husband, Richard Abernathy.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Abernathy of Smithfield, KY; 3 grandchildren, J.R. (Jenny) Wick of Jeffersonville, IN, Christopher (Angie) Wick of Clarksville, IN & David (Jamilah) Pedigo Jr of Smithfield, KY; 4 great grandchildren, Averi, Elamarie, Abigail & Oliver; brother Mickey (Norene) Boltin of Bradford; sister, Carol Greene of Piqua; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 11am at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am until time of service.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd, Suite 400, Moraine, OH 45439.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.