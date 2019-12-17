PIQUA — Phyllis J. Bayman, 82, of Piqua, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born December 17, 1937 in Gettysburg to the late Alva R. and Thelma G. (Harrison) Sink. She married Robert W. Bayman at St. John Lutheran Church in 1956, he preceded her in death December 16, 2013.

Survivors include a son, Anthony (Nicky) Bayman of Piqua; a daughter, Julie Bayman of Troy; a son-in-law, Charles Long of Piqua; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Long, Jennifer (Randy) Breaden, Joshua (Maddi) Long, Rachel Harker, Jessica (Matthew) Gearhardt, Jakob (Emily) Bayman, Neil Bayman, Whitney Elders, Amanda Harker; six great grandchildren; and a family friend, Joseph Harker of Piqua. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Krysta Long, a great granddaughter, two brothers and a sister.

Mrs. Bayman was a graduate of Piqua Central High School, Capital University and earned her Masters Degree in Social work from the University of Dayton. She and her husband enjoyed several business interests over their lifetime including Bayman's Auctioneering Service, Bayman's Auto Sales, and the Avenue and Alley Antique Shop. She was a long time active member of St. John Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a lady of faith and love for others and enjoyed time with family and friends. Additionally, she enjoyed painting, genealogy and history. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Ronald Green officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 428 Wood St., Piqua, OH 45356 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.