TIPP CITY — Phyllis L. {Gee} Seibert, age 52 of Tipp City, OH passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Born November 23, 1967 in Fr. Bragg NC to the late Jerry L. and Beverly J {Kyle} Gee Sr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, David Seibert, Tipp City, OH, son, Thomas (Tiffany) Seibert, Troy, OH, brother, Jack (Lynnette) Mohler, Tipp City, OH, sister, Deborah (David) Lane, Bradford, OH and brother, Jerry (Robin) Gee, Houston, OH. Also surviving are grandchildren, Tobey and Tucker Seibert.

Phyllis was a self-employed medical massage therapist.

She enjoyed camping and fishing, but the number one priority in her life was her family; especially her grandchildren.

Funeral service 12 Noon, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371; Pastor Reggie Osborne officiating. Burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 10:00 AM until time of service at Noon on Monday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Phyllis to Hospice of Miami County.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fringsandbayliff.com