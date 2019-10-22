BERNE, Ind. — Phyllis J. Wiltheiss, age 91, of Berne, Indiana, and formerly of Piqua, Ohio, passed away at 12:37 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Swiss Village Nursing Home Berne, Indiana.

She was born on June 6, 1928, in Green Township Shelby County, Ohio, to the late Frank R. and Cora E. (Weissinger) Maxson. She married Robert L. Wiltheiss on June 25, 1947, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by four children and their spouses, Marilyn and Dale Morgan, of Piqua, Becky and the Rev. Ronald Devenport, Walkerton, Indiana, Roberta and Jim Lehman, of Berne, Indiana, and Dan and Becky Wiltheiss, of Piqua.

She was a loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.

She is survived by 3 sister-in-laws, Nellie Thornton, of Erie, Pennsylvania, Peggy Drennan, of Covington, Ohio, and Carla VanHoogen, of Boise, Idaho, and many nieces and nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild and a great-grandchild, six brothers, Harold A., Myron F., Charles A., John W., Harry V. and Silas L. Maxson, and five sisters, Marveline Everett, Mabel Reed, Esta Everett, Pearl Baker and Dorothy Schaffer.

Phyllis was an active member at Union Baptist Church, in teaching Sunday school, VBS, Junior church, and assisted with the Miami County Youth for Christ. She was active in the church, and bell choirs. She served as a deaconess and other committees of the church. She was best known for her homemade donuts for the Easter Sunrise Breakfast. In the late 50's early 60's, she and Viola Deal were instrumental in conducting the Good News Bible Club for the children in the neighborhood at their McKinley Avenue home.

She graduated from Lena Conover High school in 1947 and retired in 1988 as head cook of the Piqua High School after 25 years of service. She started her cooking career at Favorite Hill elementary school and throughout the years cooked for the YMCA and YWCA summer camp, local and state Baptist Church camps, and the Piqua High School band camp. She also volunteered at the Bethany Center and other organizations in preparing meals.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. in the Union Baptist Church, 1833 E. Peterson Road, Troy, OH 45373. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Marla Brown presiding. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery, North Walnut Street, Fletcher, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to Agape Respite Care, P.O. Box 84, Berne, IN 46711 or to Swiss Village Samaritan Fund, 1350 W. Main St., Berne, IN 46711.

