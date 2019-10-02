CHRISTIANSBURG — Phyllis (Sowders) Zirkle-Pogue, age 83, of Christiansburg, OH, passed away in her home with her family on September 30, 2019 at 10:42 a.m.

Born on August 2, 1936 in Pulaski County, KY, Phyllis was a daughter of the late E.H. and Violet (Shell) Sowders.

Phyllis graduated from Christiansburg-Jackson School in 1954 and in October of 1955 she married Ralph Zirkle. After marriage, Phyllis worked for Hobart Corp. Troy until the birth of her children and then she became a full time mother and housewife. Phyllis and Ralph worked and saved every penny to build their home in two parts and pay off the mortgage before kids. Ralph and all his brothers and brother-in-law built the home place. Phyllis is survived by her children: Sherrie Zirkle Randall of Urbana, and Gregory Zirkle of Sidney.

She was lovingly called "Mamaw Who" by her grandkids, Zachary (Jenn) Randall of Kingscreek, Zarah Randall of Urbana, Abby Zirkle, and Jessy Zirkle both of Piqua and her great grandchildren; Colton W. Randall of Kingscreek and Lydia Zirkle of Piqua. She is also survived by a sister, Wanda Fisher of Enon, and many family members near and far. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Ralph Zirkle in 1981, and her second husband, Dick Pogue in 2016, along with son-in-law John W. Randall.

Phyllis was a go-getter never letting the grass grow under her feet until the past three years. She was extremely athletic for her age, walking 2 miles per day, often more. Even after she became blind she walked in all weather to her special hangout, Loretta's Country Kitchen in Christiansburg.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Christian Worship Center, 3537 S. Elm Tree Road, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072, with Reverend Jim Fannin presiding. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:30. Burial will follow in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery next to her husband Ralph Zirkle.

Memorial contributions in memory of Phyllis may be sent to Christiansburg Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 300, Christiansburg, Ohio 45389.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com