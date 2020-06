TIPP CITY — Raenell Lewis Poe, 78, of Tipp City passed away at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

A graveside service for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.