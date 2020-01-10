PIQUA — Randy P. Reiss, age 58, of Piqua, OH passed away in Dayton, OH on Tuesday January 7, 2020.

Randy was born in Sidney, OH on March 25, 1961 to the late Carl F. Reiss and Louise E. (Crown) Reiss Wilt.

He married Kristy Bolin in Troy, OH on November 1, 2005 and she survives.

Randy is also survived by one son: Ryan Reiss, Piqua, OH, two special girls: Airean Allen and Janen Allen both of Piqua, OH; one brother and sister-in-law: Rick and Barb Reiss, Sidney, OH; one step-sister: Diane Hicks, Pasco, OH; four step-brothers: Larry Wilt, Troy, OH, Terry Wilt, Botkins, OH, Dennis Wilt, Dublin, OH, and Robert Wilt, Sidney, OH; several nieces and nephews.

Randy graduated from Sidney High School in 1979. He received a bachelor's of Business degree from Ohio University.

Randy worked for Bolin and Sons renters for 15 years. He also worked for Steve Mikolajewski as an auctioneer helper and he also worked for Union Coragated in Tipp City for three years.

Randy was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Troy, OH.

He enjoyed the outdoors. Randy enjoyed kayaking and camping. He was also an Avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

A time to honor Randy's life is scheduled from 5-7 PM Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373 or Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home 646 West High St. Piqua, OH 45356.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.