PIQUA — Raymond Agne Jay, age 98, of Piqua passed away on December 26, 2019 in Troy, OH.

He was born in Piqua on November 13, 1921 to the late Wade T. and Cora Belle (Agne) Jay.

On August 20, 1947 he married Dorothy M. Trostel. She preceded him in death on January 28, 2010.

Raymond is survived by two sons and daughters in laws: Timothy E. and Nancy Jay, Minster, OH and William M. and Ellen Jay, Piqua; one daughter and son-in-law: Janet and Kurt Brown, Piqua; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by four sister and two brothers.

Raymond was a member of the Piqua Fraternal Order of Eagles#614 and Loyal Order of the Moose #1067.

He worked for Hartzell Propeller for 17 years as a machinist before retiring in 1985. Raymond also worked at Favorite City Auto Parts for 16 years.

He enjoyed working on cars, and traveling. Raymond loved spending time with family and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Ritts officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM on Monday December 30, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO BOX 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.