SIDNEY — Raymond E. Dempsey, 89, of Sidney, passed away at 11:25 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at StoryPoint of Troy. Raymond was born June 10, 1930 in Vandalia, Missouri to the late Lyman B. and Emma Mae (Staton) Dempsey. He married Betty Jean (Jarboe) Dempsey on October 27, 1951 in Hannibal, Missouri, and she survives.

Others survivors include two daughters, Diane Dempsey of Sidney, Dana (Eddie) Ranne of Flower Mound, Texas; four grandchildren, Nina (Michael) Santarelli-Griffin, Tara (Josh) Hewitt, Haley Ranne, Hadley Ranne, five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Brayden, Landon, Addison, Ashton and siblings, Tommy (Jean) Dempsey of New Hartford, Missouri, Barbara Taravella of Tucson, Arizona. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in passing by his brother, Paul Dempsey, sister, Loyce (Sam) Ellis, and brother-in-law, Chuck Taravella.

Raymond worked as the District Sales Manager for Whirlpool Corporation for over 25 years from which he retired. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War Conflict. Raymond was very active in the Harmony Lodge #3 in Jacksonville, Illinois, the Eastern Star Pleiades Chapter #298 in Sidney, the St. Aldemar Commandery No. 47 Knights Templar in Petersburg, Illinois, the Petersburg York Rite of Free Masonry, the Sidney High Twelve Club No. 482 and the Murat Shriners Temple in Indianapolis.

A service to honor his life will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Chaplain Joseph Pumphrey officiating. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Services in Missouri will take place at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of services at their funeral home. Burial will take place with military honors at Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown, Missouri. Pallbearers will be Alan, Chad and Michael Dempsey, Kevin Gilbert, Peter Maksymiw, Ron Whittington. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Shelby County Veteran's Association, 133 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.