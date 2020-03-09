TIPP CITY — Rebecca Gail "Becky" Suerdieck, age 65 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at UCM Intermediate Care Facility, Union City, OH .

Born February 8, 1955 in Troy, OH to the late Raymond and Elsie Gail {Beyl} Suerdieck.

Becky is survived by her guardians and cousins, James and Lynda Seigle; who cared for her needs the past 14 years. Also surviving are cousins, Kathleen (Gary) Groth, Tipp City, OH, Thomas (Janet) Beyl, Washington Courthouse, OH and special cousins, Ninian, Shelby and Wyatt Fisher who knew her as "Aunt Becky".

Becky was a graduate of Riverside of Miami County. She worked and attended RT Industries and was a member of the Riverside Bell Choir for many years. Becky attended Troy View Church of God. She loved music, shopping and was an avid bowler; winning many trophies over the years. Becky never knew a stranger and was quite the "social butterfly".

Funeral services 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371; Pastor Dan Cain, officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, OH. Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Becky to Troy View Church of God; Playground Equipment Fund; 1770 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

