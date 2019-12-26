PIQUA — Rebecca "Becky' Kueterman, age 66, of Piqua passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 in her residence.

Becky was born in Piqua, OH on August 13, 1953 to the late Richard Fries and Christina (Armstrong) Fries of Piqua, OH.

She married Mike E. Kueterman in Piqua, OH on December 17, 1971. He survives.

Becky is survived by five children: Chad (Rachel) Kueterman, Hobart, IN, Joshua (Eve) Kueterman, Dayton, OH, Melody (Darrin) Graves, Parsons, TN, Faith (Eric) Black, Piqua, OH, Rhoda Nelson, Troy, OH; nine siblings: Gavin Fries, Kitty Wray, Mark (Debbie) Fries, David (Freda) Fries, Janet Fries, Ruth (Dan) Hathaway, Jim Fries, Beth (Joel) Brannon, and Carol (Jeff) Dickenson, all of Piqua; thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two sisters: Bonnie Smith and Cathy Powers; and one grandson, Bradley Kueterman.

Becky graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1971. She worked for Piqua Christian School for 42 years. Becky was a member of Piqua Apostolic Temple where she played the piano for 54 years. She enjoyed scrapbooking and had a passion for pictures. Becky loved being with her family and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Piqua Apostolic Temple, 830 Covington Avenue, Piqua, OH with Pastor Dan Hathaway officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends, at the church, on Friday December 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM and 10:00 AM-11:00 AM on Saturday.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO BOX 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.