COVINGTON — Rebecca L. Cyphers, of Covington, passed away on her 67th birthday at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born April 7, 1953 in Piqua to the late Paul and Dorothy (Gertner) Cyphers.

Survivors include two daughters, Dawn (Michael Arthur) Wood of Covington, Jackie Jutte of Piqua; one son, Mark Wood of Union City; eight grandchildren; and one sister, Marsha (Michael) Koon of Piqua.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Carol Kloecker.

Rebecca was a 1972 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She worked as a seamstress for many years for Allen-A. She enjoyed gardening flowers and crocheting. She loved to be outside any time she could and would always have music playing, especially classic rock. She will be deeply missed.

A service for her immediate family will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356.

