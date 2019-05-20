Rex Perdue, age 77, of Troy, OH passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. He was born April 24, 1942 in Alpha, Ky. to the late Everett and Bessie May (Massengale) Perdue.

Rex is survived by his wife: Wanda (Fairchild) James Perdue of 16 years; daughter: Teresa (Ronald) Perdue Tamilia of Pittsburgh, PA; Daughter-In-Law: Serene Perdue of Troy; step-son: Bruce James of Troy; sister: Betty Lou (Dempsey) Perdue Bruton; and grandchildren: Kasheen, Keai, and Caleb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife: Jewell A. (Poe) Perdue in 2002; son Jeff Perdue in 2003 and brothers: Haskel "Hack", Billy, Frank, Gail, and J. Leland "Weed"; and sister: Bertie Christine.

Rex was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Troy. He retired from Delta Airlines after 30 years of service. Afterwards, he drove a school bus for Troy City Schools for 17 years.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Shawn Hess officiating. Friends may call on the family from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at Baird Funeral Home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373, or to Grace Baptist Church: 1400 N. Market St., Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.