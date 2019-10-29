TROY — Richard A. Kadel, age 75, of Troy, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy.

He was born on July 26,1944 in Troy to the late Richard P. and Anna Mae (Stockslager) Kadel.

Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years: Mary (Shaeffer) Kadel; three children: Kimberly (Robert) Thimmes of Piqua and Mindy (Doug) Evans and Christy (Jeffrey) Gluck, both of Troy; three siblings: Margaret Bailey of Pleasant Hill, Deby (Scott) Wintrow of Tipp City and Kirk (Maureen) Kadel of Covington; and seven grandchildren: Raymond Thimmes, Richard (Pam) Thimmes, Emily Thimmes, Mitchell Evans, MacKenzie Evans; Isaac Gluck and Leo Gluck.

Richard was a 1962 graduate of Troy High School. He attended The Ohio State University and received an Associate Degree from Edison State Community College.

Richard had a strong work ethic. He never met a problem he couldn't solve, tackling every challenge with determination and curiosity. He enjoyed woodworking and loved his grandkids. Their accomplishments were a source of joy throughout his life. Richard was an electrical Design Engineer for Hobart Brothers, where he was a Milestone Member.

He later retired from Motoman Yaskawa in Troy.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 followed by a Time of Remembrance from 3:30 – 4:00 PM at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Private interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Troy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

