TROY — Richard Cruse Long, 74, of Troy, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Long; four children, Susan (Mario) Camarillo, Kelly (Mike) Fresco, Debra (Jamie) Camarillo and David (Ashley) Long, all of Texas, and stepdaughter Heather (Nick) Kingsley of Connecticut; Two sisters, Patty Wood and Mary Jo Long, both of Tipp City; and niece Ann Karnehm of Dayton; grandchildren Brooke, Alicia, Ryan, Ricky, Jackson and Hunter, all of Texas; and Harlie, Nicole, Tonya and Emerson, all of Connecticut; great-grandchildren Xavier, Alexis, Kelsey, Zachery, Lily, Zayden, John, Noah and Benito.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Richard and Audrey Long.

He donated his body to the Wright State School of Medicine.

He loved golfing with his friends and wathcing sports, but especially being with his family. We was a members of Elks Lodge No. 833 and Eagles of Troy. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Elks on 17 Franklin St. in Troy on June 22 from 2-5 p.m. Sorrow will be held also. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Miami County.