TROY — Richard E. Benning, age 90, of Troy, OH passed away on March 21, 2020 at Storypoint of Troy.

He was born on July 26, 1929 to the late Emerson E. and Ada (Ward) Benning.

On July 2, 1949, he married Norma Jean (Pour) Benning and she preceded him in death on March 3, 1992.

Richard is survived by his son: William Benning of Troy, OH; daughters: Linda (Gregory) Oliver of TX, Debora (Neil) Preston of Ashville, OH and Christina (Bradley) Moos of South Vienna, OH; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and his companion of 23 years: Nellie McMaster of Kettlersville, OH.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Richard was preceded in death by his son: Ronald E. Benning: grandson: Robert W. Preston; and three sisters: Thelma Petersen, Norma Denney and Dorothy Arnett.

Richard was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy.

He served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. Richard retired from Sunshade/Hobart Manufacturing after 46 years of service.

He was also a member of Hobart Quarter Century Club, Troy Eagles 971, Troy Fish and Game and Buckeye Farm Antiques.

A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. Private interment will take place in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 409 East Main Street, Troy, OH 45373 or Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

