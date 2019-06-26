TROY — Richard Edward "Dick" Rayve, age 92, of Troy passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on August 20, 1926 in Woodhaven, Queens, New York to the late Walter Rayve, Sr. and the late Catherine (Savage) Rayve Tagle.

Dick is survived by his wife of 71 years: Janet Ann (Marsiani) Rayve; one son: Brian Richard Rayve of Park City, Utah; sister: Patricia Maurin of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one brother: Palmer Tagle of Poinciana, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Robert Rayve, Walter Rayve, Eugene Tagle, Robert Tagle and Ferdinand Tagle.

Dick proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during WW II. He was a graduate of Polytechnic Institute of New York with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Dick did graduate work at Rensellaer Polytechnic Institute, was a registered professional engineer and was a graduate of General Electric's manufacturing management program.

Dick held executive positions with Lytton Electronics, Hobart Brothers Co., Budd Co., General Electric and Leland Electrosystems, Inc. Dick was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, the American Welding Society and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He was also a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where he was past president of the Parents Club and served on the parish council. Dick belonged to Troy Rotary and was a 1987 graduate of Leadership Troy. He was a 50 year member of Troy Country Club, emeritus status.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy with Rev. Fr. James Duell as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy with full military honors provided by Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 409 East Main Street, Troy, OH 45373 or Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.