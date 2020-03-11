NEWTON, Kansas — Richard Elsworth Brandon, 88, formerly of Newton, died Sunday (February 16, 2020) at the Halstead Health and Rehab Center in Halstead, Kansas.

He was born on July 16, 1931 in Darke County, Ohio. His mother Rachel Elizabeth Brandon-Hartley died when Richard was three years old. He was raised by his dad, Wilbur Hartley and step-mother, Goldie Marie Hartley.

In 1949, he graduated from Tippecanoe High School in Tipp City, Ohio/ Richard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on May 26, 1950. He married Patricia Dian Hill on April 26, 1953 in South Dallas, Texas. After being discharged from the military in 1954, they continued to live in the Dallas area until 1963 when they moved to the St. Louis, Missouri area.

Richard served in the Missouri Air Guard for several years and worked at McDonald Douglas in the St. Louis area. In 1975, the family moved to Newton with Richard working at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita until retiring.

He was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Wichita, the Cushman Club of America and was a volunteer at the Kansas Aviation Museum in Wichita.

Survivors include his son David Brandon of Waterloo, Iowa; daughter Melinda Brand and husband Kevin of Maize, Ks.; grandchildren Justin Brand of Lawrence, Ks., Trey Brand of McPherson, Ks., Rachel Brand of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Akera Henderson of Waterloo; and one great granddaughter Zy'Rece Henderson of Waterloo.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; wife Patricia on March 30, 2012; daughter Dianthia Frydendall; brother Eugene; and sister Betty.

As cremation has been effected, memorial services will be held at a later date with inurnment in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield, Ks.

A memorial has been established with the Food Pantry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Wichita. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.

