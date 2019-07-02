PIQUA — Richard L. Cruikshank Sr., 81, of Piqua, passed away at 5:51 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born August 3, 1937 in Troy to the late William H. and Edith M. (Hirsch) Cruikshank. He married Bianca L. Sowers February 13, 1959 in Piqua, and she survives.

Other survivors include four children, William (Mindy) Cruikshank of Houston, Christine (Jamie) Seitz, Vickie Cruikshank, Richard L. Cruikshank Jr., all of Piqua; five grandchildren, Angela (Marty) Pettus, Darla Bittner, Amber Young, Joe (Sarah Doherty) Shaffer, Wesley (Jessica) Cruikshank; ten great grandchildren; and one sister, Edna Mae (Tom) Boyd of Vermillion. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis and Harold Jr.; and one great granddaughter, Aurora Cruikshank

Mr. Cruikshank was a 1956 graduate of Fairlawn High School. He retired from the Spinnaker Coating/Brown Bridge Mills Company while also having worked from the Kimberly Clark Corp. after 36 years. He was an avid sports fan, especially football, baseball and NASCAR. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting. He was a family man at heart who loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A service to honor his life will begin at 11 am Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.