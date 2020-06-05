TROY — Rick A. Davis, age 59, of Troy passed away on June 1, 2020 in his residence.

Rick was born on November 4, 1960 in Troy, the son of the late Howard A. Davis and Rosemary R. (Beaty) Davis Green.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-father, Victor Green.

Survivors include two sisters, Tina Beamish of Troy, Diana (Bruce) Douty of Melbourne, FL, a niece Ashley (Christopher) Reed two nephews, Nicholas and Michael Douty, and a great niece Madelyn Reed.

Rick was a 1979 graduate of Miami East High School.

He was currently employed by EvenFlo in Piqua, Ohio.

He was a member of the Troy Fish and Game and Sons of the American Legion Post 184, Piqua.

A gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, OH 45326. Social distancing and face masks are required. Memorial funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Don Crist presiding. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

