DAYTON — Rick W. Meiring, 60, of Dayton, passed away at 1:12 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born October 18, 1958 in Piqua to the late Lawrence John and Agnes Iva (Staley) Meiring.

Survivors include siblings, Nancy (Eldon) Robbins of Troy, Carolyn Finfrock of Piqua, Linda (Joe) Houser of Ft. Myers, Florida, Larry (Bev) Meiring of Piqua, Frank Meiring of New Port Richey, Florida, Michael (Treva) Meiring of Pompano Beach, Florida; and many nieces and nephews. .

Mr. Meiring was a 1977 graduate of Piqua Central High School where he excelled in Basketball. He attended Capital University and worked for various hotel chains in their Maintenance Departments. He enjoyed the Westerns and as an avid football fan, he loved the Cleveland Browns.

Private services are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.