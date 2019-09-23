FORT LORAMIE — Ricky L. Hager, 62, of Fort Loramie, passed away at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his home, surrounded by is family.

He was born October 30, 1956 to the late John Hager and Janice (Durand) Hager-Denning and she survives.

He married Neva Francis May 21, 1988 in Piqua and she also survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Taradawn (Denny) Poling of Piqua and Daffnie Callahan of Cleveland; two sons, Ricky Hager Jr. and John Hager, both of Fort Loramie; four grandchildren, Denny Jr., Abi, Clayton, and Katyln; two great-grandchildren, Braxtyn and Emersyn; and one brother, Randy Hager of Piqua. He was preceded in death by one brother, Steven Hager; maternal grandparents, Leroy "Pete" (Edna) Durand; and paternal grandparents, John (Agnes) Hager.

Mr. Hager was a 1975 graduate of Piqua High School. He spent the majority of his working life as a semi truck driver, driving across the country with his dear wife as a copilot. He was also a commercial driver's license instructor for Apollo Driving School in Lima. When not working, he spent all of his time with family enjoying life.

A service to honor his life will be held at the convenience of the family. Services are being provided to his family by the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

