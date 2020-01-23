PIQUA — Rita G. Carter, 76, of Piqua, passed away at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born December 28, 1943 in Ransom, Kentucky to the late Jonah and Georgia (Sullivan) Scott.

She married Billy L. Carter June 4, 1962 in Kentucky, and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Nicole Breving of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Lyndsey Filmer, Casey Filmer, Jordan Buckley; a great grandson, Kameid McClean; and three sisters, Loretta (Larry) Haynes, Nyda Scott all of Piqua, and Karoline (Floyd) Canada of Kentucky. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa and three brothers, Lonnie Scott, Loather Scott and Bill Scott.

Mrs. Carter worked for many years as a Secretary for the Upper Valley Medical Center. She was a devout and active member of the Piqua Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping and loved her family and friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Dennie Cantrell officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery.

