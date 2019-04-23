Troy Daily News
Obituary
Robert Anthony "Tony" Rhoades (1956 - 2019)

COVINGTON — Robert Anthony "Tony" Rhoades, age 63 of Covington, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home.

Tony was born in Troy on March 27, 1956 to James R. & Martha A. (Eichelberger) Rhoades; was a retired sheet metal worker; a member of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; member of the VFW Post #4235 Covington; enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his father. Tony is survived by his mother, Martha Rhoades of Covington; son, Lauerence Rhoades of NC and his daughter Alyssa; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly & Jamie Vaughan of NC and her children, J.J., Tori, Dylan, Victoria, Braxton & Jacob; and special buddy, Caleb Smith. Private services at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
