TROY — Robert C. "Butch" Shilt, Jr., age 73, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. He was born on August 11, 1945 in Dayton to the late Robert C. and Opal L. (Schiek) Shilt, Sr.

Butch is survived by his wife of 47 years: Marilyn S. (Wackler) Shilt; four children: Matthew C. Shilt, Elizabeth S. (Kevin) Widener and Alexander J. (Chris) Shilt, all of Troy and Tammy S. (Tim) Wessner of New Tripoli, PA; eight grandchildren: Jolene, Vince, Victor, Alyssa, Morgan, Josh, Amanda, and Samantha; and one great grandchild: Baile. In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by one Grandson: Vance Widener; one sister: Sharon Lee Shilt; Grandfathers: Deward Schiek and Omar Shilt; and In-Laws: Harold J. and Margaret A. Wackler.

Butch proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy from 1966-1969 as a Third Class Petty Officer on the East Coast on a Mine Sweeper during Vietnam.

Butch retired as a Sales Agent with Western & Southern Financial Group after 29 years of service. He had taken classes in Life Underwriting through them. Butch loved people, fishing, camping, traveling, biking, outside work and cooking, especially cooking outside. He was a member of Troy Fish and Game, Troy Elks Lodge No. 833, Troy Moose Lodge No. 2695 and American Legion Post No. 43 in Troy.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Rev. Chris Heiss officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in West Milton with full military honors. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and one prior to the service at the funeral home. A service will be provided by the Troy Elks Lodge No. 833.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

