TROY — Robert Charles Geiger, age 94 of Troy, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Troy Care Center.

He was born October 8, 1925 in Troy to the late Russell Charles and Margaret (Hollis) Geiger.

Robert is survived by his son Steven Geiger of Paris, France, niece Jennifer Urick of California, nephew Steven Urick of Japan, and cousin Robert Bunn of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by son David Hugh Thomas Geiger and daughter Margaret Moore Geiger, as well as sister Mary Catherine "Katie" Urick.

Robert was an Army veteran of WWII. He was a graduate of Troy High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Miami University. He enjoyed reading, watching old movies, and playing tennis. Robert moved to France in 1950 with his first wife and lived there for 40 years before returning to the United States.

A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Norm Kight officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Military Honors by the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy will be conducted at the Riverside Cemetery Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .