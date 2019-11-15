CINCINNATI — Robert E. "Bob" Roediger, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at age 90 after a long battle with cardio disease and cancer.

Bob was a beloved husband of 67 years to Marjorie "Mitzie" (nee Wagner), loving father of Christine Roediger and Rob Roediger, grandfather of Scott Small, brother of Dick (the late Johanna) and Jim (Judy) Roediger. Bob was a retired marketing executive in the welding industry, where he did business all over the world, opening new markets internationally. Bob was a terrific athlete and loved golf, football, racketball and swimming. He attended the University of Cincinnati where he received his Bachelor in Economics and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He was a passionate community member and served on City Council in Troy, OH, Kiwanis, Rotary, the Troy Historical Society and Troy Concern. He was involved in his church, and participated in a variety of leadership roles and sang in the choir. He and Mitzie moved to Cincinnati in 2008, and he enjoyed travel, golf and friends with Mitzie.

Memorial visitation at Northminster Presbyterian Church 703 Compton Rd. 45231 on Saturday November 16 from 1 PM until service at 2:30 PM. Cremation and interment at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, OH on Fri, 11/15/19 at 11:30am. Memorials may be directed to Troy Concern (checks to Troy Concern, Inc and mailed to First Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut st. Troy, Ohio 45373) or the Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.