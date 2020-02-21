TIPP CITY — Robert FrancisGlassmeyer, age 90, of Tipp City, passed away on February 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Hamilton, OH on January 24, 1930 to the late Howard and Ethel Marie (Neimann) Glassmeyer.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Leona Frances (Engleman) Glassmeyer on August 9, 2012.

Bob is survived by four children: Susan (Max) Current, of Troy, Diane Glassmeyer of Melbourne, FL, Kelly (Todd) Emrick of Troy and Robert Glassmeyer of Tipp City; two brothers: Larry Glassmeyer and Kenneth Glassmeyer, both of Cincinnati; one sister: Helen Ann Lybarger of Melbourne, FL; seven grandchildren: Jake Current, Ashley Current, Trina Current, Brandon (Jessica) Emrick, Dustin Emrick, Todd Emrick, Jr. and Levi Glassmeyer; and four great grandchildren: Tristan, Jaden, Addy and Ella Emrick. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Jim, Don, Mel, Al and Eddie Glassmeyer; and one sister: Janet Lewis.

Bob proudly served his country as a member of the US Marine Corps during the Korean War.

He received his Business Degree from The Ohio State University.

Bob was a member of American Legion Post 586 in Tipp City. He retired from Meijer's in Troy.

Bob enjoyed gardening, Ohio State football, bonfires and especially time with his grandkids. He was always the life of the party and he will always be remembered as SOB – Same Old Bob.

Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery in Casstown with full military honors. Family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd Street, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.