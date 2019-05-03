PIQUA — Robert "Bob" Lee Barhorst, age 72 of Piqua, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Bob was born in Sidney on February 4, 1947 to the (late) Henry & Mary (Spillers) Barhorst; retired with 26 years of service from Emory Foundry, Piqua as a mold former; a member of the "Shawneerats;" part of the Heritage Festival for 10 years; an avid NASCAR and Green Bay Packer fan; enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing and being with his grandkids.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife Carole (Finfrock) Barhorst in 2009; brother, John Henry Barhorst and brother-in-law, Darrell Roberts. Bob is survived by his children, Terri Barhorst & Rob Pence of Piqua, Susan Barhorst of Piqua, Norma Barhorst & John Omlor of Sidney, Robert "Bob" Lee Jr. & Tracy Barhorst of Bradford, Kimberly Greer of Ashville, NC, Scott & Sue Blanton of Piqua, Darren Blanton of Piqua; 12 grandchildren, Allyson & Derek Mitchell, Charles Auxier, Nathan Burkholder, Alexis Barhorst, Staci Contento, Bryan Pence, Katelynn Pence, Thomas & Allison Hughes II, Tyler & Tabitha Hughes, Trevor & Lauren Greer, Paul Blanton, Emily Blanton; five great-grandchildren, Aubrey Auxier, Greyson Auxier, Rori Contento, Kyleigh Hughes, Tallulah Hughes; brothers and sisters, Jim & Connie Barhorst of St. Mary's, Dorothy Roberts of Sidney, Bernie & Kris Barhorst of Piqua, Anne Barhorst of Sidney; sister-in-law, Jean Bryant of Piqua; brother-in-law, Dick Finfrock of Piqua; mother of his four children, Mary Looker of Piqua; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Interment will be at Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday and again from 10:30 a.m. Tuesday until time of service. If desired, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.