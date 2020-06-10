CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. — Robert Ray "Bob" Low, 76, of Crab Orchard, passed away Monday, June 8th, at his home.

He was the husband of the late Myrtle (Bryant) Low who preceded him in death on December 18, 2017.

Bob was born in Robbins, TN on November 6, 1943. He was a son of the late Grover Lee and Audrey Charlene (Byrd) Low.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and had worked many years transporting freight.

He loved his family and enjoyed woodworking and traveling.

Survivors Include his five children: Michelle Williams, Denise & Husband Danton Albough, Garry R. Elder & Wife Wanda, Larry D. Elder, and Norma Hoskins; Siblings: Lloyd M. Low & Wife Sue, Grover Lee Low, Jr. & Wife, Francine, Kathy F. Grooms and Judy K. & Husband Carl McCorkle; 14 Grandchildren & 9 Great Grandchildren; Uncles: Boyd Byrd & George Low; and Aunts, Bernice Fort & Fay.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by a Brother, Denny Low

A Drive Thru Visitation will be from 10 AM until 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at McKnight Funeral Home.

Bro. Gordon Mink will officiate the funeral services.with Burial in the Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Philadelphia Cemetery Fund.