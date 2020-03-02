PIQUA — Roberta E. Warling, age 92, of Piqua, OH passed away on February 27, 2020 at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney, OH.

Roberta was born in Piqua, OH on May 31, 1927 to the late Ralph Wilbur and Hazel (Bryan) Fry.

She married William J. Warling at First Reform Church in Piqua, OH on July 25, 1945. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2014.

Roberta is survived by three daughters: Pamela L. Petersime, Deatsville, AL; Sonja and Steve Hudson, Kuna, ID; and Vickie and Clarence Richard, Highland MI; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Lloyd and Terry Fry, Piqua, OH; Tom and Susan Fry, Piqua, OH; one sister and brother-in-law: Janice and Joseph Hatfield, NC; several grandchildren: Kimberly Youngblood, Eric Petersime, Nicole Hudson, Kyle Hudson, Mercia Meyer, Vickie Simerson, and Lisa Brown; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her sister: Norma Jean Truckis.

Roberta graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1945.

She ran the office for the Engineering Department for the City of Piqua. Roberta retired from there in 1978 and then sold real estate part time.

She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical and Reformed Church in Piqua, OH.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on March 12, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul Evangelical and Reformed Church, 500 N. Downing St. Piqua, OH or , 8756 N. Co. Rd. 25A, Piqua, OH 45356.

