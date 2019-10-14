PLEASANT HILL — Roberta "Bertie" Ruth McGriff, age 91, of Pleasant Hill, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

She was born August 19, 1928, in Columbus, Ohio, to her parents Vernon & Edith (Johnson) Rittgers.

In her early childhood, she moved to the family farm in Newton Township. She graduated from Newton High School class of 1946. She graduated from St. Elizabeth Nursing School in 1949 and worked as a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Miami Valley Hospitals until her retirement in 1999. She also worked at Meijers as a third shift cashier for 10 years following her retirement.

She loved to travel with her friends and made trips to Europe, Canada, and all over the USA. She shared her caring spirit through her work and attendance at the United Church of Christ in Pleasant Hill. Her adventuresome spirit led her to zip lining in her 80's.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Charlie McGriff; brother Joe Rittgers.

She will be missed and remembered by her son and daughter-in-law Michael David & Debbie McGriff of Clyde Township, Michigan; daughter and son-in-law Melissa & Jaime Olaya of Laura; grandchildren Charlie McGriff, Chelsie McGriff, James Olaya, Nicholas Olaya, Sofia Olaya. It's never easy to say goodbye to someone whose influence was a huge reason we were able to have the opportunities we had in our life. We were thankful that we were able to express this gratitude again and again during this last year we had with her, and we sincerely hope that she had this in mind when she took off for her last trip. Her greatest love was her family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill, with interment following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Friday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bruckner Nature Center.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com.